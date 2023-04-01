Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Rises 0.80% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $2.24?

In last trading session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw 5.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.03 or 1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.72B. That closing price of CIG’s stock is at a discount of -8.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.43 and is indicating a premium of 23.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.20%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares saw a change of 12.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.00% in past 5-day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of 17.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.38 million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.46% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.25% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.50% institutions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 89.25 million shares of worth $180.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 44.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.54 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.77 million shares of worth $14.83 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.48 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.