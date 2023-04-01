CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Achieved Almost 5.25% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw 3.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.46 trading at $0.12 or 0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.89B. That closing price of CNP’s stock is at a discount of -13.71% from its 52-week high price of $33.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.04% from its 52-week low price of $25.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.41%, in the last five days CNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $29.46 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.95% in past 5-day. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) showed a performance of 5.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.53 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CenterPoint Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.97% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.40% in the current quarter and calculating 19.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.99 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.31 billion and $2.76 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.10% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.07%.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.28% institutions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CNP for having 75.93 million shares of worth $2.14 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 73.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 billion.

On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 41.8 million shares of worth $1.25 billion or 6.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $763.82 million in the company or a holder of 4.05% of company’s stock.