Buy, Sell Or Hold Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) At $11.84?

In last trading session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.84 trading at $0.09 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $455.98M. That closing price of TERN’s stock is at a discount of -4.9% from its 52-week high price of $12.42 and is indicating a premium of 87.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days TERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $11.84 price level, adding 4.67% to its value on the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.74% in past 5-day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) showed a performance of 18.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 5.8 days to cover the short interests.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 106.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.35% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.30% in the current quarter and calculating 47.30% increase in the next quarter.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.62% institutions for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at TERN for having 7.62 million shares of worth $90.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.36 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $24.48 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.