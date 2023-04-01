Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Is Now 44.94% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw 16.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at $3.84 or 53.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That closing price of BUR’s stock is at a discount of -1.27% from its 52-week high price of $11.20 and is indicating a premium of 44.94% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 400.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Burford Capital Limited (BUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 53.19%, in the last five days BUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $11.06 price level, adding 6.82% to its value on the day. Burford Capital Limited’s shares saw a change of 35.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.21% in past 5-day. Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) showed a performance of 33.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.96. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.76% for stock’s current value.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Burford Capital Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 506.06% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.18% institutions for Burford Capital Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BUR for having 10.82 million shares of worth $81.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CI Investments Inc., which was holding about 10.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.96 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $26.23 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.23 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.