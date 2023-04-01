Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Shares Surged 11.28% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at -$0.02 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.78B. That closing price of BTE’s stock is at a discount of -93.07% from its 52-week high price of $7.24 and is indicating a premium of 19.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days BTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. Baytex Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.28% in past 5-day. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) showed a performance of -6.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.73% for stock’s current value.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baytex Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.13% while that of industry is -27.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 139.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio is the top institutional holder at BTE for having 10.7 million shares of worth $5.05 million. And as of Jul 30, 2020, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx, which was holding about 9.54 million shares on Jul 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.5 million.