AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Adds 2.77% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.80 trading at $0.17 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That closing price of AVDX’s stock is at a discount of -52.05% from its 52-week high price of $11.86 and is indicating a premium of 24.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days AVDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $7.80 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) showed a performance of -11.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.29 million shares which calculate 4.29 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.17% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.26 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $69.27 million and $71.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.10% while estimating it to be 20.90% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.92%.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.99% institutions for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVDX for having 18.93 million shares of worth $159.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.41 million.

On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.94 million shares of worth $39.19 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.