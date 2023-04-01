Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 50.66% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.97 trading at $3.33 or 16.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $610.76M. That closing price of ARCT’s stock is at a discount of -31.04% from its 52-week high price of $31.41 and is indicating a premium of 51.19% from its 52-week low price of $11.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 425.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.98 in the current quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.13%, in the last five days ARCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $23.97 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.68% in past 5-day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) showed a performance of 50.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.83 million shares which calculate 5.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -484.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.94% for stock’s current value.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 71.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -848.57% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 111.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 919.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.68 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $5.79 million and $5.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,154.40% while estimating it to be 1,235.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.50% during past 5 years.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.21% institutions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARCT for having 3.57 million shares of worth $52.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 2.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.47 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.99 million shares of worth $33.83 million or 7.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.89 million in the company or a holder of 7.42% of company’s stock.