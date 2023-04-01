Analysts Say Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) Can Really Get To $3.79 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.04 or 10.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.06M. That closing price of SEV’s stock is at a discount of -2264.86% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 13.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sono Group N.V. (SEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.22%, in the last five days SEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 7.24% to its value on the day. Sono Group N.V.’s shares saw a change of -62.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.41% in past 5-day. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) showed a performance of -44.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -924.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -129.73% for stock’s current value.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sono Group N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.50% while that of industry is -5.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.04 billion for the same.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.23%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.45% institutions for Sono Group N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at SEV for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is North Star Investment Management Corp, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55445.0.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $48325.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 608.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $224.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.