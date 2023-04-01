Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops -81.28% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $2.32?

In last trading session, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.17 or 7.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.70M. That closing price of AMTX’s stock is at a discount of -493.97% from its 52-week high price of $13.78 and is indicating a premium of 9.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.91%, in the last five days AMTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $2.32 price level, adding 15.94% to its value on the day. Aemetis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.11% in past 5-day. Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) showed a performance of -36.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.81 million shares which calculate 14.26 days to cover the short interests.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aemetis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.75% while that of industry is 45.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -733.30% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.44 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $64.36 million and $52.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 15.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.30% during past 5 years.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.10% institutions for Aemetis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMTX for having 3.61 million shares of worth $22.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., which was holding about 2.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.56 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $5.47 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.