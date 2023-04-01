Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Gained 1.42% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw 5.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.59 trading at $0.7 or 0.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.38B. That closing price of ATVI’s stock is at a discount of -0.15% from its 52-week high price of $85.72 and is indicating a premium of 17.12% from its 52-week low price of $70.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.82%, in the last five days ATVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $85.59 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.42% in past 5-day. Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) showed a performance of 10.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.05 million shares which calculate 3.91 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Activision Blizzard Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.13% while that of industry is -16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.70% in the current quarter and calculating 85.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.84 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.48 billion and $1.64 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.20% while estimating it to be 38.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.77%.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.22% institutions for Activision Blizzard Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATVI for having 60.99 million shares of worth $4.53 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, which was holding about 60.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.47 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.03 million shares of worth $1.56 billion or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.2 billion in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.