With 20.46% Distance From Low, Is ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.46 trading at $0.44 or 2.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.37B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -10.67% from its 52-week high price of $23.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.46% from its 52-week low price of $17.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 41 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $21.46 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.47% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.45 million shares which calculate 3.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.96. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.49% for stock’s current value.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.47% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.81% institutions for ICICI Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. WCM Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 58.36 million shares of worth $1.28 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, which was holding about 50.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 22.4 million shares of worth $493.64 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.68 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $367.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.