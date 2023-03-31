With 17.31% Distance From Low, Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw 8.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.32 trading at $0.23 or 0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.38B. That closing price of OXY’s stock is at a discount of -23.76% from its 52-week high price of $77.13 and is indicating a premium of 17.31% from its 52-week low price of $51.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days OXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $62.32 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares saw a change of -1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.57% in past 5-day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) showed a performance of 4.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.59 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.58% for stock’s current value.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.61% while that of industry is -16.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.60% in the current quarter and calculating -28.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.66 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $8.01 billion and $8.53 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be -2.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 501.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.87%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.54% institutions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at OXY for having 194.35 million shares of worth $11.94 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 21.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 94.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.84 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 60.55 million shares of worth $3.81 billion or 6.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.33 billion in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.