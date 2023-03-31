Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 6.14% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.58 trading at $0.54 or 2.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.82B. That most recent trading price of WB’s stock is at a discount of -33.67% from its 52-week high price of $27.51 and is indicating a premium of 51.31% from its 52-week low price of $10.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weibo Corporation (WB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.69%, in the last five days WB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $20.58 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Weibo Corporation’s shares saw a change of 7.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.94% in past 5-day. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) showed a performance of 6.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.43 million shares which calculate 3.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.68% for stock’s current value.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Weibo Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 17.70. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.30% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $455.19 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $383.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $616.29 million and $484.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.10% while estimating it to be -20.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.85%.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.43% institutions for Weibo Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at WB for having 9.0 million shares of worth $153.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.77 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $40.98 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.