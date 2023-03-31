Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Drops -0.67 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.01 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That most recent trading price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -13.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 67.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 798.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of -2.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.03. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -711.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -689.53% for stock’s current value.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Waterdrop Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 174.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 177.78% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.23 million for the same.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.98% institutions for Waterdrop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WDH for having 3.15 million shares of worth $3.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., which was holding about 2.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.43 million.