Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Jumped 56.65% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) saw 12.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.85 trading at $0.19 or 1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.45B. That closing price of WBD’s stock is at a discount of -85.19% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 40.61% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.30%, in the last five days WBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $14.85 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.20% in past 5-day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) showed a performance of -1.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77.86 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 206.52% while that of industry is -14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -362.50% in the current quarter and calculating 123.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 257.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.39 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $3.19 billion and $3.16 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 257.30% while estimating it to be 247.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -348.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.50%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.63% institutions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WBD for having 176.24 million shares of worth $2.03 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 162.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.86 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 65.23 million shares of worth $750.12 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $575.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.