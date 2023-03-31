Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Is 2.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.08 or -8.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.21M. That most recent trading price of VEV’s stock is at a discount of -218.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 2.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.88%, in the last five days VEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 31.86% to its value on the day. Vicinity Motor Corp.’s shares saw a change of -19.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) showed a performance of -18.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 4.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -419.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -419.48% for stock’s current value.

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.95% institutions for Vicinity Motor Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at VEV for having 1.07 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.