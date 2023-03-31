Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Down -10.95% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.10 trading at $0.3 or 2.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.27B. That most recent trading price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -26.81% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 44.96% from its 52-week low price of $7.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $14.10 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co’s shares saw a change of 3.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.68% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of -10.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.8% for stock’s current value.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vertiv Holdings Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 113.21% while that of industry is 9.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 312.50% in the current quarter and calculating 170.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.41 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.16 billion and $1.4 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.00% while estimating it to be 15.30% for the next quarter.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.37% institutions for Vertiv Holdings Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 37.96 million shares of worth $535.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 32.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $464.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.06 million shares of worth $127.87 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $108.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.