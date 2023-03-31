UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Could Experience 10.49% Growth

In recent trading session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw 3.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.21 trading at $0.7 or 3.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $74.34B. That most recent trading price of UBS’s stock is at a discount of -5.14% from its 52-week high price of $22.30 and is indicating a premium of 34.94% from its 52-week low price of $13.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UBS Group AG (UBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.41%, in the last five days UBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $21.21 price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. UBS Group AG’s shares saw a change of 13.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.69% in past 5-day. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) showed a performance of -1.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.02 million shares which calculate 5.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.71% for stock’s current value.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UBS Group AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -128.00% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.50% in the current quarter and calculating -11.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.12%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.61% institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 164.21 million shares of worth $2.93 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 157.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.29 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 84.93 million shares of worth $1.59 billion or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.63 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $644.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.