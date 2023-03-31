Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) 53.23% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.03 or 4.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.95M. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -1138.71% from its 52-week high price of $7.68 and is indicating a premium of 53.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.77%, in the last five days TNXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 57.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.16% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of -14.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -948.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -948.39% for stock’s current value.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.07% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.60% in the current quarter and calculating 41.90% increase in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.36% institutions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 1.88 million shares of worth $1.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.