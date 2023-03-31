The 12-Month Price Target For Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Is Now $50.00.

In recent trading session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.19 trading at $4.59 or 14.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That most recent trading price of BRZE’s stock is at a discount of -40.84% from its 52-week high price of $50.97 and is indicating a premium of 37.75% from its 52-week low price of $22.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Braze Inc. (BRZE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.53%, in the last five days BRZE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $36.19 price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. Braze Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.12% in past 5-day. Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) showed a performance of 14.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.64 million shares which calculate 4.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.05% for stock’s current value.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Braze Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 10.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.69 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $70.44 million and $77.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.90% while estimating it to be 30.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.08% institutions for Braze Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRZE for having 8.67 million shares of worth $301.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Battery Management Corp., which was holding about 5.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $183.88 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $28.76 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.