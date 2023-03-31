Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Has Already Recovered 64.77%, But Another -34.5% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.74 trading at -$1.67 or -10.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.56B. That most recent trading price of TH’s stock is at a discount of -34.5% from its 52-week high price of $18.48 and is indicating a premium of 64.77% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 583.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.84%, in the last five days TH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $13.74 price level, adding 14.18% to its value on the day. Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.04% in past 5-day. Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) showed a performance of -6.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.84 million shares which calculate 10.42 days to cover the short interests.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Target Hospitality Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.79% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 4,000.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $81.69 million and $80.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.50% while estimating it to be 80.70% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1960.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.54% institutions for Target Hospitality Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TH for having 5.72 million shares of worth $72.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conversant Capital LLC, which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $11.15 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.