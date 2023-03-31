Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Has Reached A Distance Of 7.12% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.29 trading at -$0.13 or -1.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.10B. That most recent trading price of SUZ’s stock is at a discount of -43.67% from its 52-week high price of $11.91 and is indicating a premium of 7.12% from its 52-week low price of $7.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Suzano S.A. (SUZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.05 in the current quarter.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.54%, in the last five days SUZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $8.29 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. Suzano S.A.’s shares saw a change of -10.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.60% in past 5-day. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) showed a performance of -7.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.87 million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.99. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.38% for stock’s current value.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suzano S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.35% while that of industry is -14.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.85 billion for the same.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.30%.

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.82% institutions for Suzano S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd is the top institutional holder at SUZ for having 5.17 million shares of worth $47.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 4.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.02 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.56 million shares of worth $32.91 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.