Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) 62.26% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at $0.06 or 1.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $166.33M. That most recent trading price of STBX’s stock is at a discount of -1173.0% from its 52-week high price of $46.21 and is indicating a premium of 62.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 365.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days STBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $3.63 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 32.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.64% in past 5-day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) showed a performance of 22.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.13% institutions for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at STBX for having 19286.0 shares of worth $69618.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 4477.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16161.0.