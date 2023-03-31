Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Adds 5.31% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.86 trading at $0.93 or 3.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.51B. That most recent trading price of SJR’s stock is at a discount of -5.83% from its 52-week high price of $31.60 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $23.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days SJR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $29.86 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Shaw Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.31% in past 5-day. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) showed a performance of 3.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.02 million shares which calculate 4.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.44% for stock’s current value.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shaw Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.17% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -9.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $989.24 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $1.02 billion and $1.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% while estimating it to be -2.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.70%.

SJR Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.46% institutions for Shaw Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SJR for having 20.11 million shares of worth $600.57 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 16.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $483.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.71 million shares of worth $170.42 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $95.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.