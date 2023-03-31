Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Has Risen By -33.01 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at -$0.08 or -20.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.21M. That most recent trading price of SHPW’s stock is at a discount of -796.97% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 and is indicating a discount of -21.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 159.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.67%, in the last five days SHPW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $0.33 price level, adding 25.88% to its value on the day. Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.96% in past 5-day. Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) showed a performance of -33.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -203.03% for stock’s current value.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shapeways Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.63% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $8.27 million and $7.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be 14.30% for the next quarter.

SHPW Dividends

Shapeways Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.98% institutions for Shapeways Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SHPW for having 4.5 million shares of worth $2.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $0.22 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $95667.0 in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.