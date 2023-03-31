Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Up Almost 15.02% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 7.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.11 trading at $0.1 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.27B. That closing price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -24.98% from its 52-week high price of $53.88 and is indicating a premium of 49.78% from its 52-week low price of $21.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days RBLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/24/23 when the stock touched $43.11 price level, adding 3.86% to its value on the day. Roblox Corporation’s shares saw a change of 51.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) showed a performance of 15.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.97 million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.40 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 55.93% for stock’s current value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Roblox Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.71% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -108.00% in the current quarter and calculating -63.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $881.41 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $745.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $770.12 million and $631.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.50% while estimating it to be 18.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -85.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.63%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.57% institutions for Roblox Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at RBLX for having 78.66 million shares of worth $2.82 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 40.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.94 million shares of worth $320.51 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $288.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.