Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 2.85% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw 12.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.38 trading at $0.13 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $226.74B. That closing price of PFE’s stock is at a discount of -39.47% from its 52-week high price of $56.32 and is indicating a premium of 2.85% from its 52-week low price of $39.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pfizer Inc. (PFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.02 in the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days PFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $40.38 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Pfizer Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) showed a performance of 0.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.17 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pfizer Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -46.96% while that of industry is -3.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.00% in the current quarter and calculating -63.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.2 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $25.66 billion and $27.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -33.00% while estimating it to be -45.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.00%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.36% institutions for Pfizer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PFE for having 493.58 million shares of worth $21.6 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 432.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.93 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 167.43 million shares of worth $7.33 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 127.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.