OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI), 47.81% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at $0.15 or 4.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $402.88M. That most recent trading price of OABI’s stock is at a discount of -186.89% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 47.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 664.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OmniAb Inc (OABI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.27%, in the last five days OABI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 12.02% to its value on the day. OmniAb Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.66% in past 5-day. OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) showed a performance of -13.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.88 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -255.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -118.58% for stock’s current value.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OmniAb Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.92% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.71 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.85% institutions for OmniAb Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.