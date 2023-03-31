NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Share Price Rebounds 1.78% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.54 trading at $0.59 or 1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.81B. That most recent trading price of NEP’s stock is at a discount of -47.01% from its 52-week high price of $86.06 and is indicating a premium of 1.78% from its 52-week low price of $57.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.55 in the current quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days NEP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $58.54 price level, adding 5.24% to its value on the day. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s shares saw a change of -16.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.10% in past 5-day. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) showed a performance of -10.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 million shares which calculate 5.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $87.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.24% for stock’s current value.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextEra Energy Partners LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.54% while that of industry is -3.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -68.00% in the current quarter and calculating -70.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $355.59 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $414.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $281 million and $362 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.50% while estimating it to be 14.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 217.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.71%.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.95% institutions for NextEra Energy Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEP for having 7.03 million shares of worth $415.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $363.33 million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Utility Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.71 million shares of worth $101.25 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.