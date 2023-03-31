Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Is Now 32.52% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.35 trading at -$0.1 or -1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.67B. That closing price of NTCO’s stock is at a discount of -130.65% from its 52-week high price of $12.34 and is indicating a premium of 32.52% from its 52-week low price of $3.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 826.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.83%, in the last five days NTCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $5.35 price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of 23.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.94% in past 5-day. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) showed a performance of -4.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.87% for stock’s current value.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Natura &Co Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.11% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -187.50% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.75 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.83 billion and $2.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% while estimating it to be -0.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.13%.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.19% institutions for Natura &Co Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the top institutional holder at NTCO for having 22.8 million shares of worth $124.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., which was holding about 12.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.17 million.

On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.58 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49497.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.