Myomo Inc.’s (AMEX:MYO) Forecasted Growth Is -1003.9% Or More

In recent trading session, Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.02 or 2.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.78M. That most recent trading price of MYO’s stock is at a discount of -450.65% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 51.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 955.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Myomo Inc. (MYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days MYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 11.34% to its value on the day. Myomo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.59% in past 5-day. Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) showed a performance of 16.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1003.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -127.27% for stock’s current value.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Myomo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.37% while that of industry is 16.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.20% in the current quarter and calculating 51.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.06 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $4.03 million and $3.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.70% while estimating it to be 3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.12% institutions for Myomo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MYO for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.23 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83910.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.