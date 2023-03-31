Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $53.54?

In recent trading session, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.54 trading at $1.05 or 2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.98B. That most recent trading price of MNST’s stock is at a premium of 1.48% from its 52-week high price of $52.75 and is indicating a premium of 26.07% from its 52-week low price of $39.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.00%, in the last five days MNST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $53.54 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Monster Beverage Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.88% in past 5-day. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) showed a performance of 4.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.4 million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.82% for stock’s current value.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monster Beverage Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.79% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.59 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.43 billion and $1.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.90% while estimating it to be 9.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.70%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.89% institutions for Monster Beverage Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MNST for having 31.05 million shares of worth $2.7 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 27.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.99 million shares of worth $955.74 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $758.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.