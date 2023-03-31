Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Boosted 23.21% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.14 trading at -$0.18 or -0.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.07B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -65.04% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 50.2% from its 52-week low price of $12.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $25.14 price level, adding 1.22% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.51% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.97 million shares which calculate 4.23 days to cover the short interests.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,300.00% while that of industry is -5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.58 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.59 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.48 billion and $1.33 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 75.00% while estimating it to be 94.70% for the next quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.75% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LI for having 28.2 million shares of worth $648.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $455.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.99 million shares of worth $95.2 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.81 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $92.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.