Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Stock Drops -17.53% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw 14.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.75 trading at $0.03 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.83B. That closing price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -33.47% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days KGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/29/23 when the stock touched $4.75 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. Kinross Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.24% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of 26.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.52 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinross Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.45% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $999.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $879.5 million and $768 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.50% while estimating it to be 30.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.50% during past 5 years.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.08% institutions for Kinross Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at KGC for having 138.89 million shares of worth $568.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays Plc, which was holding about 75.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $283.53 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 65.09 million shares of worth $266.23 million or 5.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $196.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.93% of company’s stock.