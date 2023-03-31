KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Surges 2.70% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.85 trading at $0.03 or 0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.44B. That most recent trading price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -11.83% from its 52-week high price of $21.08 and is indicating a premium of 51.78% from its 52-week low price of $9.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $18.85 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.70% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of -3.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.8 million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $171.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $131.13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $219.71. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1065.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -595.65% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 105.88% while that of industry is -11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.56 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.74 billion and $1.91 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.70% while estimating it to be 36.30% for the next quarter.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 31 and June 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.31% institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 31.82 million shares of worth $603.92 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 26.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $495.71 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.31 million shares of worth $328.5 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.37 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $196.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.