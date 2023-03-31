JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Jumps 1.62%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.22 trading at $0.12 or 1.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That most recent trading price of JBLU’s stock is at a discount of -110.8% from its 52-week high price of $15.22 and is indicating a premium of 14.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days JBLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $7.22 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s shares saw a change of 11.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.69% in past 5-day. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a performance of -13.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.29 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JetBlue Airways Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 172.50% while that of industry is 21.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 157.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.3 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.63 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.74 billion and $2.44 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.50% while estimating it to be 7.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.30% during past 5 years.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.98% institutions for JetBlue Airways Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JBLU for having 31.61 million shares of worth $229.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $209.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.0 million shares of worth $72.49 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71.19 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.