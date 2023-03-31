Is Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRRR) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $3.96?

In recent trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 3.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.96 trading at -$7.83 or -66.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $832.73M. That most recent trading price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -1187.88% from its 52-week high price of $51.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 145.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -66.42%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $3.96 price level, adding 67.96% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.65% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of -49.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64190.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.58% institutions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GRRR for having 53861.0 shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., which was holding about 10000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 39553.0 shares of worth $0.41 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14548.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.