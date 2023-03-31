Is EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expensive At $114.07? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $114.07 trading at $0.53 or 0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $66.28B. That most recent trading price of EOG’s stock is at a discount of -29.52% from its 52-week high price of $147.74 and is indicating a premium of 21.86% from its 52-week low price of $89.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.69 in the current quarter.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days EOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $114.07 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. EOG Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.13% in past 5-day. EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) showed a performance of -4.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.86 million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $145.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $108.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $171.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.32% for stock’s current value.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EOG Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.28% while that of industry is -14.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -32.80% in the current quarter and calculating 6.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.47 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $3.98 billion and $7.41 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.40% while estimating it to be -22.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 82.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.07%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.58% institutions for EOG Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EOG for having 54.35 million shares of worth $6.19 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 45.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.2 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.49 million shares of worth $1.99 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.61 billion in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.