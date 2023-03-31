Is DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), -71.66% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.80 trading at $1.34 or 3.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.60B. That closing price of DOCN’s stock is at a discount of -71.66% from its 52-week high price of $63.17 and is indicating a premium of 36.47% from its 52-week low price of $23.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days DOCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $36.80 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.69% in past 5-day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) showed a performance of 15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.57 million shares which calculate 8.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -71.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.48% for stock’s current value.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.09% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.11 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $169.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $127.33 million and $133.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.90% while estimating it to be 26.80% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.33%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.09% institutions for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP is the top institutional holder at DOCN for having 7.4 million shares of worth $272.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.45 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $82.42 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.