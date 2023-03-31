Is BlackBerry Limited’s -38.27% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 8.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at $0.68 or 17.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -62.82% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 32.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Limited (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.12%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, subtracting -1.3% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 43.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.01% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 18.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.26 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.87% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.11% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -800.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $168.45 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $166.53 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $185 million and $168 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.90% while estimating it to be -0.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 21 and June 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.37% institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $219.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 37.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.98 million shares of worth $46.88 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.