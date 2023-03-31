Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -21.73% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw 57.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.38 trading at $3.46 or 3.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.51B. That closing price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -21.73% from its 52-week high price of $125.84 and is indicating a premium of 43.89% from its 52-week low price of $58.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 63 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 51 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.39 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.46%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $103.38 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 17.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.49% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of 14.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.79 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $988.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $505.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1515.33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1365.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -388.69% for stock’s current value.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.14% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 37.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.11 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $33.71 billion and $28.35 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.10% while estimating it to be 11.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.24%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 24 and May 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.75% institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 24.9 million shares of worth $1.99 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 17.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.91 million shares of worth $793.01 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $774.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.