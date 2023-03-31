ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Adds 5.01% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.86 trading at $0.0 or -0.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.80B. That most recent trading price of ING’s stock is at a discount of -24.11% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 31.37% from its 52-week low price of $8.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.04%, in the last five days ING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $11.86 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. ING Groep N.V.’s shares saw a change of -2.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.01% in past 5-day. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) showed a performance of -14.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ING Groep N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.14% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.30%.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.47% institutions for ING Groep N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ING for having 53.47 million shares of worth $650.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 9.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.91 million.

On the other hand, Avantis International Equity ETF and Wasatch Global Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $6.95 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.