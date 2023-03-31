How To Know If Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Is Expensive At $41.06.

In last trading session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.06 trading at $1.39 or 3.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.81B. That closing price of TRUP’s stock is at a discount of -136.87% from its 52-week high price of $97.26 and is indicating a premium of 11.98% from its 52-week low price of $36.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 619.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.50%, in the last five days TRUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/30/23 when the stock touched $41.06 price level, adding 1.82% to its value on the day. Trupanion Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.32% in past 5-day. Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) showed a performance of -29.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.28 million shares which calculate 17.52 days to cover the short interests.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trupanion Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.91% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -70.60% in the current quarter and calculating -13.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.19 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $255.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $194.38 million and $206 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.60% while estimating it to be 23.90% for the next quarter.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.62% institutions for Trupanion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TRUP for having 5.57 million shares of worth $331.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 4.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.84 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $155.46 million or 8.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $123.85 million in the company or a holder of 6.37% of company’s stock.