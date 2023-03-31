HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Declines -241.20% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $28.87?

In recent trading session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.87 trading at $1.0 or 3.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.58B. That most recent trading price of HCP’s stock is at a discount of -107.93% from its 52-week high price of $60.03 and is indicating a premium of 25.53% from its 52-week low price of $21.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.59%, in the last five days HCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $28.87 price level, subtracting -1.44% to its value on the day. HashiCorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.70% in past 5-day. HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) showed a performance of -1.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.47 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HashiCorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.09% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 29.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.11 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $141.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $100.9 million and $113.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.90% while estimating it to be 24.20% for the next quarter.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.36% institutions for HashiCorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HCP for having 11.44 million shares of worth $334.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 7.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $221.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.01 million shares of worth $87.92 million or 3.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $59.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.