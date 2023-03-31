Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Achieved Almost 15.22% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.86 trading at $0.05 or 1.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -18.13% from its 52-week high price of $4.56 and is indicating a premium of 46.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $3.86 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of 15.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.65 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.68. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.7% for stock’s current value.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -83.30% in the current quarter and calculating -109.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.35 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.22% during past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.12% institutions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 30.12 million shares of worth $112.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 8.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.23 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.04 million shares of worth $56.4 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.33 million in the company or a holder of 4.26% of company’s stock.