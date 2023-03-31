FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Falls -22.72%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at -$0.13 or -22.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.74M. That most recent trading price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -5267.39% from its 52-week high price of $24.69 and is indicating a premium of 19.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.72%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 42.43% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.54% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of -25.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 8.78 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.17% institutions for FaZe Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at FAZE for having 11.03 million shares of worth $20.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is B. Riley Securities, Inc., which was holding about 11.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.4 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $3.31 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.