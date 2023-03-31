Do You Like Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) At $197.54?

In recent trading session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $197.54 trading at $3.97 or 2.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.29B. That most recent trading price of PANW’s stock is at a discount of -8.15% from its 52-week high price of $213.63 and is indicating a premium of 33.07% from its 52-week low price of $132.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.78 in the current quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days PANW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $197.54 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.13% in past 5-day. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) showed a performance of 4.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.23 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $221.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $180.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $255.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.88% for stock’s current value.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palo Alto Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.13% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.50% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

34 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.65 billion for the same. And 34 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $1.32 billion and $1.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.20% while estimating it to be 25.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.56%.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.08% institutions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PANW for having 19.22 million shares of worth $3.15 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 19.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.8 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.92 million shares of worth $1.46 billion or 9.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $562.83 million in the company or a holder of 4.14% of company’s stock.