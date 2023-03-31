Cytokinetics Incorporated Shares Rise 5.61% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.92 trading at $0.71 or 2.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That most recent trading price of CYTK’s stock is at a discount of -59.79% from its 52-week high price of $55.80 and is indicating a premium of 5.61% from its 52-week low price of $32.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 960.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.08%, in the last five days CYTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/31/23 when the stock touched $34.92 price level, adding 4.75% to its value on the day. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -23.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.68% in past 5-day. Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) showed a performance of -11.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 million shares which calculate 11.5 days to cover the short interests.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cytokinetics Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.62% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -236.10% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.45 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $55.6 million and $1.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -86.60% while estimating it to be 1,927.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117.87% institutions for Cytokinetics Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CYTK for having 14.57 million shares of worth $705.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 12.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $624.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.03 million shares of worth $321.9 million or 7.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $129.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.