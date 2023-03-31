CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.28?

In last trading session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw 2.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.28 trading at -$0.16 or -3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $564.28M. That closing price of CTIC’s stock is at a discount of -82.24% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 22.43% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.60%, in the last five days CTIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/28/23 when the stock touched $4.28 price level, adding 5.73% to its value on the day. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares saw a change of -28.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.47% in past 5-day. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) showed a performance of -21.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.73 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CTI BioPharma Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 154.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.36 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $2.29 million and $12.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,005.00% while estimating it to be 152.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.10% during past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.83% institutions for CTI BioPharma Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at CTIC for having 16.0 million shares of worth $68.49 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 8.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.72 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.08 million shares of worth $60.28 million or 11.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.