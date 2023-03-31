Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Drops -33.43%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at -$1.12 or -33.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.08M. That most recent trading price of CKPT’s stock is at a discount of -716.14% from its 52-week high price of $18.20 and is indicating a discount of -39.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 222.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.34 in the current quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -33.43%, in the last five days CKPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/27/23 when the stock touched $2.23 price level, adding 44.53% to its value on the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -40.05% in past 5-day. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) showed a performance of -55.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $96.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4204.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -572.65% for stock’s current value.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.00% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.60% in the current quarter and calculating 47.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -59.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30k for the same. Company posted $16k and $52k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.50% during past 5 years.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.66% institutions for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CKPT for having 0.3 million shares of worth $3.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN JESS S & CO INC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $2.06 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86068.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.